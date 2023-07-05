Luminar Technologies Inc. [LAZR] stock Reiterated by TD Cowen analyst, price target now $10

Luminar Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: LAZR] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.91% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 12.50%. The company report on June 6, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Luminar and Plus Partner for LiDAR and AI-Based Assisted Driving Software for Trucking.

Plus selects Luminar as the exclusive long-range lidar in factory-installed PlusDrive for its commercial vehicle OEM partners.

Luminar and Plus collaborate to provide assisted driving software to commercial vehicle OEMs.

Over the last 12 months, LAZR stock rose by 14.96%. The one-year Luminar Technologies Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 41.16. The average equity rating for LAZR stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.53 billion, with 370.74 million shares outstanding and 247.96 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.64M shares, LAZR stock reached a trading volume of 4645678 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Luminar Technologies Inc. [LAZR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LAZR shares is $11.59 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LAZR stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Cowen have made an estimate for Luminar Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 10, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Luminar Technologies Inc. is set at 0.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for LAZR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 52.17.

LAZR Stock Performance Analysis:

Luminar Technologies Inc. [LAZR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.50. With this latest performance, LAZR shares dropped by -1.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 36.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LAZR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.09 for Luminar Technologies Inc. [LAZR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.41, while it was recorded at 6.68 for the last single week of trading, and 6.94 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Luminar Technologies Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Luminar Technologies Inc. [LAZR] shares currently have an operating margin of -1135.44 and a Gross Margin at -148.13. Luminar Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1095.73.

Return on Total Capital for LAZR is now -64.80, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -63.01. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -519.80, with Return on Assets sitting at -56.78. Additionally, LAZR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 104.34, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 92.41.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.20 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.05.Luminar Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.80 and a Current Ratio set at 4.90.

Luminar Technologies Inc. [LAZR] Insider Position Details