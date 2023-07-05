KE Holdings Inc. [BEKE] Is Currently 1.21 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

KE Holdings Inc. [NYSE: BEKE] gained 1.21% or 0.18 points to close at $15.03 with a heavy trading volume of 3546936 shares. The company report on June 30, 2023 at 6:25 AM that Beike Joined “1t.org” China Action.

KE Holdings Inc. (“Beike” or the “Company”) (NYSE: BEKE and HKEX: 2423), a digital service platform for the housing industry, was announced today as one of the first corporate members to join the World Economic Forum’s “1t.org” China Action community. Beike supports the Chinese government’s goal of planting, conserving, and restoring 70 billion trees by 2030, while also contributing to the United Nations Decade on Ecosystem Restoration (2021-2030) framework.

The “1t.org” initiative, announced at the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting in 2020, aims to support the United Nations Decade on Ecosystem Restoration (2021-2030) plan. The initiative urges governments, social organizations, and the private sector to restore ecosystems and grow one trillion trees worldwide by 2030.

It opened the trading session at $15.20, the shares rose to $15.33 and dropped to $14.91, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for BEKE points out that the company has recorded 5.47% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -65.35% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 7.32M shares, BEKE reached to a volume of 3546936 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about KE Holdings Inc. [BEKE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BEKE shares is $25.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BEKE stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

New Street have made an estimate for KE Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 09, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for KE Holdings Inc. is set at 0.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for BEKE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.85. Price to Free Cash Flow for BEKE in the course of the last twelve months was 14.59 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

Trading performance analysis for BEKE stock

KE Holdings Inc. [BEKE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.13. With this latest performance, BEKE shares dropped by -0.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BEKE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.84 for KE Holdings Inc. [BEKE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.80, while it was recorded at 15.02 for the last single week of trading, and 16.28 for the last 200 days.

KE Holdings Inc. [BEKE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and KE Holdings Inc. [BEKE] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.13 and a Gross Margin at +22.71. KE Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.28.

Return on Total Capital for BEKE is now -0.87, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.87. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.02, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.31. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, KE Holdings Inc. [BEKE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 17.69. Additionally, BEKE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 15.03, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.15. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 9.58, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.14.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.18 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.57.KE Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

KE Holdings Inc. [BEKE]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BEKE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for KE Holdings Inc. go to 65.49%.

An analysis of insider ownership at KE Holdings Inc. [BEKE]