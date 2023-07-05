Haleon plc [HLN] Is Currently -2.88 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Haleon plc [NYSE: HLN] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.88% amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.59%. The company report on May 29, 2023 at 9:51 AM that Haleon’s Panadol Klinik Cekatan extends reach to people with limited mobility and healthcare access in areas affected by natural disasters.

The extended program aims provide 10,000 free consultations across 16 villages in Cugenang district affected by 2022 earthquake.

The eight-week mobile clinic services program to deploy pilot Pain Phone unit to facilitate telehealth consultation.

The one-year Haleon plc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 97.75.

The market cap for the stock reached $37.21 billion, with 4.62 billion shares outstanding and 2.84 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.53M shares, HLN stock reached a trading volume of 3115210 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Haleon plc [HLN]:

Stifel have made an estimate for Haleon plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on May 24, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Haleon plc is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for HLN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.19.

HLN Stock Performance Analysis:

Haleon plc [HLN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.59. With this latest performance, HLN shares dropped by -0.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.98% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HLN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.84 for Haleon plc [HLN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.48, while it was recorded at 8.24 for the last single week of trading, and 7.66 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Haleon plc Fundamentals:

Haleon plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Haleon plc [HLN] Insider Position Details