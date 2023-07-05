General Electric Company [GE] Stock trading around $108.07 per share: What’s Next?

General Electric Company [NYSE: GE] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.62% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 3.47%. The company report on June 30, 2023 at 12:05 PM that GE Board of Directors Authorizes Regular Quarterly Dividend.

The Board of Directors of GE (NYSE: GE) today declared a $0.08 per share dividend on the outstanding common stock of the Company. The dividend is payable July 25, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 11, 2023. The ex-dividend date is July 10, 2023.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Over the last 12 months, GE stock rose by 117.51%. The one-year General Electric Company stock forecast points to a potential upside of 0.6. The average equity rating for GE stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $116.93 billion, with 1.09 billion shares outstanding and 1.08 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.74M shares, GE stock reached a trading volume of 2971779 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on General Electric Company [GE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GE shares is $108.72 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GE stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for General Electric Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 26, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for General Electric Company is set at 2.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for GE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 22.93. Price to Free Cash Flow for GE in the course of the last twelve months was 28.57 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

GE Stock Performance Analysis:

General Electric Company [GE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.47. With this latest performance, GE shares gained by 3.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 65.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 117.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.68 for General Electric Company [GE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 103.06, while it was recorded at 107.57 for the last single week of trading, and 80.32 for the last 200 days.

Insight into General Electric Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and General Electric Company [GE] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.23 and a Gross Margin at +27.80. General Electric Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.13.

Return on Total Capital for GE is now 5.26, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.23. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.27, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.45. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, General Electric Company [GE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 95.54. Additionally, GE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 48.86, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.50. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 85.22, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 43.58.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, General Electric Company [GE] managed to generate an average of $5,052 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.68 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.40.General Electric Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

GE Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for General Electric Company go to 26.50%.

General Electric Company [GE] Insider Position Details