Fresh Vine Wine Inc. [VINE] is -50.97% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Fresh Vine Wine Inc. [AMEX: VINE] traded at a high on 07/03/23, posting a 112.39 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.48. The company report on May 31, 2023 at 5:32 PM that Fresh Vine Wine, Inc. Appoints Hitesh Dheri Chief Financial Officer.

Announces New Employment Inducement Awards Under NYSE American Listing Rules.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 120949402 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Fresh Vine Wine Inc. stands at 59.35% while the volatility over the past one month is 28.01%.

The market cap for VINE stock reached $7.48 million, with 13.33 million shares outstanding and 6.91 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 131.01K shares, VINE reached a trading volume of 120949402 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Fresh Vine Wine Inc. [VINE]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fresh Vine Wine Inc. is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for VINE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.17.

How has VINE stock performed recently?

Fresh Vine Wine Inc. [VINE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 100.00. With this latest performance, VINE shares dropped by -12.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -54.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -74.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VINE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.41 for Fresh Vine Wine Inc. [VINE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4473, while it was recorded at 0.3012 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0318 for the last 200 days.

Fresh Vine Wine Inc. [VINE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fresh Vine Wine Inc. [VINE] shares currently have an operating margin of -532.65 and a Gross Margin at +10.80. Fresh Vine Wine Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -531.56.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -134.00, with Return on Assets sitting at -109.22.

Fresh Vine Wine Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 4.70.

Insider trade positions for Fresh Vine Wine Inc. [VINE]