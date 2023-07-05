For The Gap Inc. [GPS], Analyst sees a drop to $8. What next?

The Gap Inc. [NYSE: GPS] loss -0.11% on the last trading session, reaching $8.92 price per share at the time. The company report on June 20, 2023 at 7:02 AM that Old Navy Fuels July 4th Road Trips with Free Gas.

Brand to Give Away Gas during Peak Summer Travel Week.

Old Navy is giving away free gas to customers hitting the road to celebrate Independence Day, one of the busiest holidays for car travel in the U.S.1 The brand will fuel up vehicles at select RaceTrac stores across five states, while also treating a few lucky radio listeners and social fans nationwide to gas gift cards.

If compared to the average trading volume of 9.41M shares, GPS reached a trading volume of 5545139 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about The Gap Inc. [GPS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GPS shares is $10.31 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GPS stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for The Gap Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 19, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Gap Inc. is set at 0.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for GPS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.50. Price to Free Cash Flow for GPS in the course of the last twelve months was 16.64 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

Trading performance analysis for GPS stock

The Gap Inc. [GPS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.13. With this latest performance, GPS shares gained by 10.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GPS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.34 for The Gap Inc. [GPS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.73, while it was recorded at 8.82 for the last single week of trading, and 10.88 for the last 200 days.

The Gap Inc. [GPS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

The Gap Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

The Gap Inc. [GPS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GPS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Gap Inc. go to -3.21%.

An analysis of insider ownership at The Gap Inc. [GPS]