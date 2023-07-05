For Rackspace Technology Inc. [RXT], Analyst sees a drop to $5. What next?

Rackspace Technology Inc. [NASDAQ: RXT] loss -5.51% on the last trading session, reaching $2.57 price per share at the time. The company report on June 29, 2023 at 11:05 AM that Rackspace Technology Partners with Google Cloud to offer Cutting-edge Generative AI Services and Solutions using the FAIR Practice.

Foundry for Generative AI by Rackspace and the global Generative AI Google Cloud Center of Excellence combine to help enterprises realize the full potential of AI.

Rackspace Technology Inc. represents 213.20 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $606.31 million with the latest information. RXT stock price has been found in the range of $2.42 to $2.70.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.23M shares, RXT reached a trading volume of 2953772 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Rackspace Technology Inc. [RXT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RXT shares is $1.96 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RXT stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Rackspace Technology Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as In-line, with their previous recommendation back on October 11, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rackspace Technology Inc. is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for RXT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 23.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.74. Price to Free Cash Flow for RXT in the course of the last twelve months was 5.67 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

Trading performance analysis for RXT stock

Rackspace Technology Inc. [RXT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 33.16. With this latest performance, RXT shares gained by 61.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -64.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RXT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.34 for Rackspace Technology Inc. [RXT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.61, while it was recorded at 2.31 for the last single week of trading, and 2.94 for the last 200 days.

Rackspace Technology Inc. [RXT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Rackspace Technology Inc. [RXT] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.05 and a Gross Margin at +22.10. Rackspace Technology Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -25.78.

Return on Total Capital for RXT is now 0.03, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -16.89. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -82.25, with Return on Assets sitting at -13.66. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Rackspace Technology Inc. [RXT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 619.49. Additionally, RXT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 86.10, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 71.47. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 593.85, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 82.54.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Rackspace Technology Inc. [RXT] managed to generate an average of -$118,353 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.17 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.53.Rackspace Technology Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

An analysis of insider ownership at Rackspace Technology Inc. [RXT]