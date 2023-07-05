For Newmont Corporation [NEM], Analyst sees a rise to $55. What next?

Newmont Corporation [NYSE: NEM] surged by $0.23 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $43.42 during the day while it closed the day at $42.89. The company report on July 3, 2023 at 7:30 AM that Newmont Announces Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Call.

Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM, TSX: NGT) today announced that it will release its second quarter 2023 operations and financial results on Thursday, July 20, 2023. Newmont will hold a conference call at 11 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time (9:00 a.m. Mountain Daylight Time), the same day, which will be available on the Company’s website.

Newmont Corporation stock has also gained 0.33% of its value over the past 7 days. However, NEM stock has declined by -12.51% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -9.44% and lost -9.13% year-on date.

The market cap for NEM stock reached $33.46 billion, with 794.00 million shares outstanding and 792.44 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.27M shares, NEM reached a trading volume of 3675060 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Newmont Corporation [NEM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NEM shares is $58.04 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NEM stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Newmont Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 13, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Newmont Corporation is set at 1.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for NEM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.49.

NEM stock trade performance evaluation

Newmont Corporation [NEM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.33. With this latest performance, NEM shares gained by 0.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NEM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.82 for Newmont Corporation [NEM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 44.15, while it was recorded at 42.26 for the last single week of trading, and 45.91 for the last 200 days.

Newmont Corporation [NEM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Newmont Corporation [NEM] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.57 and a Gross Margin at +17.94. Newmont Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.84.

Return on Total Capital for NEM is now 6.01, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.71. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.22, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.16. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Newmont Corporation [NEM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 32.28. Additionally, NEM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 24.40, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.24. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 31.65, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 23.93.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Newmont Corporation [NEM] managed to generate an average of -$14,167 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 33.99 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.30.Newmont Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Newmont Corporation [NEM] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NEM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Newmont Corporation go to 13.50%.

Newmont Corporation [NEM]: Insider Ownership positions