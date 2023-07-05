Evercore ISI lifts SQZ Biotechnologies Company [SQZ] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

SQZ Biotechnologies Company [NYSE: SQZ] jumped around 0.16 points on Monday, while shares priced at $0.43 at the close of the session, up 59.93%. The company report on June 15, 2023 at 4:30 PM that SQZ Biotechnologies to Consolidate Shares with 1-for-10 Reverse Stock Split.

Company Received Notice Regarding NYSE Continued Listing Standards Section 802.01B.

SQZ Biotechnologies Company (NYSE: SQZ) (the “Company” or “SQZ”), focused on unlocking the full potential of cell therapies, today announced that its Board of Directors (the “Board”) has approved a 1-for-10 reverse stock split (“reverse split”) of its common stock, par value $0.001 per share (“Common Stock”), that is expected to become effective on Thursday, July 6, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (the “Effective Date”). The Company’s common stock is expected to begin trading on a split-adjusted basis on the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) on July 7, 2023, under the existing symbol “SQZ” and new CUSIP number 78472W203.

SQZ Biotechnologies Company stock is now -41.65% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SQZ Stock saw the intraday high of $0.5678 and lowest of $0.38 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 3.56, which means current price is +74.00% above from all time high which was touched on 01/17/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 66.90K shares, SQZ reached a trading volume of 30210754 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about SQZ Biotechnologies Company [SQZ]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SQZ shares is $19.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SQZ stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for SQZ Biotechnologies Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 08, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SQZ Biotechnologies Company is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for SQZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.36.

How has SQZ stock performed recently?

SQZ Biotechnologies Company [SQZ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 19.94. With this latest performance, SQZ shares dropped by -24.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -35.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -86.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SQZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.55 for SQZ Biotechnologies Company [SQZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5530, while it was recorded at 0.3280 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2404 for the last 200 days.

SQZ Biotechnologies Company [SQZ]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SQZ Biotechnologies Company [SQZ] shares currently have an operating margin of -353.04 and a Gross Margin at +45.60. SQZ Biotechnologies Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -369.98.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -87.75, with Return on Assets sitting at -47.68.

SQZ Biotechnologies Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.50 and a Current Ratio set at 3.50.

Earnings analysis for SQZ Biotechnologies Company [SQZ]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SQZ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for SQZ Biotechnologies Company go to 26.20%.

Insider trade positions for SQZ Biotechnologies Company [SQZ]