Ensysce Biosciences Inc. [ENSC] moved up 31.67: Why It’s Important

Ensysce Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ: ENSC] price surged by 31.67 percent to reach at $0.57. The company report on June 27, 2023 at 8:05 AM that Ensysce Biosciences and Quotient Sciences to Present MPAR(R) Overdose Protection Platform at Upcoming CRS 2023 Annual Meeting and Expo.

Featured Presentation on ‘Development of a Multi-Pill Abuse Resistant Extended-Release Formulation to Prevent Opioid Overdose’.

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC), a clinical-stage company applying transformative chemistry to improve prescription drug safety, today announced that the company will be providing a poster presentation at the upcoming CRS (Controlled Release Society) 2023 Annual Meeting & Expo, titled ‘Development of a Multi-Pill Abuse Resistant Extended-Release Formulation to Prevent Opioid Overdose.’ Chief Medical Officer, Dr. William Schmidt, will participate in the event, being held from July 24-July 28, 2023, at the Paris Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada.

A sum of 11493012 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 659.12K shares. Ensysce Biosciences Inc. shares reached a high of $2.64 and dropped to a low of $2.00 until finishing in the latest session at $2.37.

The one-year ENSC stock forecast points to a potential upside of 85.54. The average equity rating for ENSC stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Ensysce Biosciences Inc. [ENSC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ENSC shares is $16.39 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ENSC stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ensysce Biosciences Inc. is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for ENSC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.83.

ENSC Stock Performance Analysis:

Ensysce Biosciences Inc. [ENSC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 22.16. With this latest performance, ENSC shares dropped by -1.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -68.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -98.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ENSC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.17 for Ensysce Biosciences Inc. [ENSC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.75, while it was recorded at 1.94 for the last single week of trading, and 16.93 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Ensysce Biosciences Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ensysce Biosciences Inc. [ENSC] shares currently have an operating margin of -959.91. Ensysce Biosciences Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -994.12.

Ensysce Biosciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Ensysce Biosciences Inc. [ENSC] Insider Position Details