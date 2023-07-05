Cybin Inc. [CYBN] Stock trading around $0.44 per share: What’s Next?

Cybin Inc. [AMEX: CYBN] gained 16.38% or 0.06 points to close at $0.44 with a heavy trading volume of 4144946 shares. The company report on June 30, 2023 at 7:30 AM that Cybin to Participate in PSYCH Symposium London 2023.

– Cybin’s Chief Medical Officer Amir Inamdar to participate in a fireside chat on July 6, 2023 -.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Cybin Inc. (NEO:CYBN) (NYSE American:CYBN) (“Cybin” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to revolutionizing mental healthcare by developing new and innovative psychedelic-based treatment options, is pleased to announce that Amir Inamdar, MBBS, DNB (Psych), MFPM, Cybin’s Chief Medical Officer, will be participating in the upcoming PSYCH Symposium 2023 taking place Thursday, July 6, 2023 at the British Museum in London, UK.

The daily chart for CYBN points out that the company has recorded 37.47% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.51M shares, CYBN reached to a volume of 4144946 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Cybin Inc. [CYBN]:

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Cybin Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 19, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cybin Inc. is set at 0.03 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.76.

Trading performance analysis for CYBN stock

Cybin Inc. [CYBN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 46.63. With this latest performance, CYBN shares gained by 65.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 37.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CYBN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 78.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 86.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.94 for Cybin Inc. [CYBN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3024, while it was recorded at 0.3708 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4039 for the last 200 days.

Cybin Inc. [CYBN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Cybin Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.10 and a Current Ratio set at 4.10.

An analysis of insider ownership at Cybin Inc. [CYBN]