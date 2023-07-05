Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF] stock Initiated by JP Morgan analyst, price target now $18

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [NYSE: CLF] traded at a high on 07/03/23, posting a 0.06 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $16.77. The company report on June 21, 2023 at 3:35 PM that Cleveland-Cliffs Applauds Preliminary Determination by the U.S. Department of Commerce in Tin Mill Products Trade Case.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE: CLF) today announced that it applauds the preliminary determination reached by the U. S. Department of Commerce that producers of Tin Mill Products from China benefit from significant countervailable government subsidies. The subsidy rate for Baoshan Iron and Steel is 542.55 percent and for Jingtang Iron and Steel is 89.02 percent. The rate of 89.02 percent applies to all other exporters. In addition, Commerce announced that it was initiating an investigation of additional subsidies alleged by Cleveland-Cliffs and the United Steelworks (USW) as petitioners. Importers of subject Tin Mill Products will be required to post cash deposits upon publication.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3534047 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. stands at 2.72% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.99%.

The market cap for CLF stock reached $8.38 billion, with 515.00 million shares outstanding and 508.28 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.23M shares, CLF reached a trading volume of 3534047 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CLF shares is $20.77 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CLF stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 23, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. is set at 0.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.12. Price to Free Cash Flow for CLF in the course of the last twelve months was 8.77 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

How has CLF stock performed recently?

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.84. With this latest performance, CLF shares gained by 19.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.63 for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.45, while it was recorded at 16.66 for the last single week of trading, and 16.73 for the last 200 days.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.46 and a Gross Margin at +9.84. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.79.

Return on Total Capital for CLF is now 14.11, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.34. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 20.06, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.06. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 60.35. Additionally, CLF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 37.64, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.07. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 58.61, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.55.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF] managed to generate an average of $49,333 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.18 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.22.Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Insider trade positions for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF]