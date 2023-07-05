Cenntro Electric Group Limited [CENN] moved up 9.96: Why It’s Important

Cenntro Electric Group Limited [NASDAQ: CENN] stock went on an upward path that rose over 9.96% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 7.80%. The company report on June 30, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Cenntro Electric Group Announces Second Half and Full Year 2022 Audited Financial Results.

2022 Net Revenue Increased 4.3% to $8.9 million.

Expanded Product Lineup, Increased Average Selling Price, Refined Go-to-Market Strategy, and Built Foundation for Accelerated Growth via New Production Capacity.

Over the last 12 months, CENN stock dropped by -78.94%.

The market cap for the stock reached $82.72 million, with 261.26 million shares outstanding and 161.26 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.32M shares, CENN stock reached a trading volume of 3041136 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Cenntro Electric Group Limited [CENN]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cenntro Electric Group Limited is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for CENN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.70.

CENN Stock Performance Analysis:

Cenntro Electric Group Limited [CENN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.80. With this latest performance, CENN shares gained by 7.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -78.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CENN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.44 for Cenntro Electric Group Limited [CENN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3336, while it was recorded at 0.2973 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5802 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Cenntro Electric Group Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cenntro Electric Group Limited [CENN] shares currently have an operating margin of -191.89 and a Gross Margin at +2.73. Cenntro Electric Group Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -191.47.

When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cenntro Electric Group Limited [CENN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.50. Additionally, CENN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.50, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.46. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.19, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.18.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cenntro Electric Group Limited [CENN] managed to generate an average of -$77,098 per employee.Cenntro Electric Group Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 12.60 and a Current Ratio set at 13.90.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited [CENN] Insider Position Details