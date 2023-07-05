CapitalOne slashes price target on Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. [PTEN] – find out why.

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. [NASDAQ: PTEN] gained 3.76% on the last trading session, reaching $12.42 price per share at the time. The company report on June 29, 2023 at 6:00 AM that Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call and Webcast.

PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY, INC. (NASDAQ:PTEN) will host a conference call on Thursday, July 27, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. Central Time to discuss results for the second quarter ending June 30, 2023.

Participants can access the call by dialing (646) 960-0676 or (888) 550-5422 with the Conference ID 3822955. The call will also be webcast and can be accessed through a link in the Investors section of the Company’s website at investor.patenergy.com. A replay of the conference call will be available on the Company’s website for two weeks.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.77M shares, PTEN reached a trading volume of 2843776 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. [PTEN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PTEN shares is $16.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PTEN stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CapitalOne have made an estimate for Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on June 28, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. is set at 0.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for PTEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.76. Price to Free Cash Flow for PTEN in the course of the last twelve months was 9.99 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

Trading performance analysis for PTEN stock

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. [PTEN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.88. With this latest performance, PTEN shares gained by 20.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PTEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.48 for Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. [PTEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.07, while it was recorded at 11.99 for the last single week of trading, and 14.04 for the last 200 days.

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. [PTEN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

An analysis of insider ownership at Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. [PTEN]