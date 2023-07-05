BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. [BTAI] fell -63.59% so far this year. What now?

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: BTAI] closed the trading session at $7.82. The company report on June 29, 2023 at 6:00 AM that BioXcel Therapeutics Announces Positive Topline Results From TRANQUILITY II Phase 3 Trial of BXCL501 for Acute Treatment of Alzheimer’s Disease-Related Agitation.

Trial met primary endpoint with the 60 mcg dose, with BXCL501 demonstrating a statistically significant 39% greater reduction in PEC score from baseline compared to placebo at 2 hours (p=0.0112).

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Met key secondary endpoint with statistically significant reduction (p=0.0185) in agitation symptoms versus placebo, as measured by PEC score change from baseline at 1 hour with 60 mcg dose; multiple secondary measures support efficacy.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -63.59 percent and weekly performance of -55.37 percent. The stock has been moved at -63.25 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -56.91 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -58.09 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.09M shares, BTAI reached to a volume of 9893177 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. [BTAI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BTAI shares is $47.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BTAI stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 10, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. is set at 2.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for BTAI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1051.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.05.

BTAI stock trade performance evaluation

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. [BTAI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -55.37. With this latest performance, BTAI shares dropped by -56.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -63.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -40.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BTAI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 22.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 19.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 26.71 for BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. [BTAI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.04, while it was recorded at 11.12 for the last single week of trading, and 20.25 for the last 200 days.

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. [BTAI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.10 and a Current Ratio set at 6.20.

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. [BTAI]: Insider Ownership positions