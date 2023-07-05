Barclays PLC [BCS] Revenue clocked in at $24.09 billion, up 1.73% YTD: What’s Next?

Barclays PLC [NYSE: BCS] closed the trading session at $7.93 on 07/03/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $7.88, while the highest price level was $8.00. The company report on June 30, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Barclays Introduces Equal Childcare Leave for US Colleagues.

Supporting new and expectant parents to successfully integrate their professional and personal lives.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Barclays today announced enhancements to its childcare leave policy in support of all new and expectant parents in the US.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 1.73 percent and weekly performance of 7.67 percent. The stock has been moved at 1.73 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 3.73 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 10.36 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 8.36M shares, BCS reached to a volume of 5649981 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Barclays PLC [BCS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BCS shares is $9.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BCS stock is a recommendation set at 3.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Barclays PLC shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 12, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Barclays PLC is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for BCS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 342.71.

BCS stock trade performance evaluation

Barclays PLC [BCS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.67. With this latest performance, BCS shares gained by 3.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BCS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.42 for Barclays PLC [BCS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.78, while it was recorded at 7.70 for the last single week of trading, and 7.73 for the last 200 days.

Barclays PLC [BCS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Barclays PLC [BCS] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.89. Barclays PLC’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.73.

Return on Total Capital for BCS is now 3.71, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.11. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.99, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.35. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Barclays PLC [BCS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 337.83. Additionally, BCS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 77.16, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.28. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 211.46, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 48.30.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Barclays PLC [BCS] managed to generate an average of $57,471 per employee.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Barclays PLC [BCS] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BCS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Barclays PLC go to -0.60%.

Barclays PLC [BCS]: Insider Ownership positions