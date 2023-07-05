Barclays lifts Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. [YMM] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. [NYSE: YMM] jumped around 0.19 points on Monday, while shares priced at $6.41 at the close of the session, up 3.14%. The company report on May 22, 2023 at 4:00 AM that Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. Announces First Quarter 2023 Unaudited Financial Results.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (“FTA” or the “Company”) (NYSE: YMM), a leading digital freight platform, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.30M shares, YMM reached a trading volume of 3691313 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. [YMM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for YMM shares is $11.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on YMM stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on February 09, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for YMM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.17.

How has YMM stock performed recently?

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. [YMM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.08. With this latest performance, YMM shares gained by 2.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -29.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for YMM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.86 for Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. [YMM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.24, while it was recorded at 6.37 for the last single week of trading, and 7.05 for the last 200 days.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. [YMM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 12.10 and a Current Ratio set at 12.10.

Earnings analysis for Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. [YMM]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for YMM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. go to 28.60%.

Insider trade positions for Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. [YMM]