Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB] is -36.70% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Aurora Cannabis Inc. [NASDAQ: ACB] gained 9.24% on the last trading session, reaching $0.58 price per share at the time. The company report on June 14, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Aurora Cannabis Announces Fiscal 2023 Third Quarter and Files Full Year Results.

NASDAQ | TSX: ACB.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. represents 350.75 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $260.08 million with the latest information. ACB stock price has been found in the range of $0.525 to $0.59.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.26M shares, ACB reached a trading volume of 4786829 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB]:

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Aurora Cannabis Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on September 21, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aurora Cannabis Inc. is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for ACB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.53.

Trading performance analysis for ACB stock

Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.17. With this latest performance, ACB shares gained by 15.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -35.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -55.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.15 for Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5736, while it was recorded at 0.5424 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9111 for the last 200 days.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB] shares currently have an operating margin of -109.01 and a Gross Margin at -27.59. Aurora Cannabis Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -113.73.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -21.03, with Return on Assets sitting at -14.54.

Aurora Cannabis Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

An analysis of insider ownership at Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB]