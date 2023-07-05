Atento S.A. [ATTO] moved down -37.09: Why It’s Important

Atento S.A. [NYSE: ATTO] traded at a low on Monday posting a -37.09 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $0.63. The company report on July 3, 2023 at 6:06 AM that Atento enters into a restructuring support agreement with certain key financial stakeholders.

Atento enters into a restructuring support agreement with certain key financial stakeholders to obtain support for a comprehensive balance sheet restructuring.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Atento continues to work with additional financial stakeholders to achieve a consensual deal.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2806598 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Atento S.A. stands at 25.70% while the volatility over the past one month is 20.00%.

The market cap for ATTO stock reached $9.23 million, with 14.60 million shares outstanding and 13.94 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 945.43K shares, ATTO reached a trading volume of 2806598 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Atento S.A. [ATTO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ATTO shares is $9.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ATTO stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Atento S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 21, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Atento S.A. is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for ATTO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.01.

How has ATTO stock performed recently?

Atento S.A. [ATTO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -35.81. With this latest performance, ATTO shares dropped by -76.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -85.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -93.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATTO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.78 for Atento S.A. [ATTO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4399, while it was recorded at 0.8401 for the last single week of trading, and 3.2724 for the last 200 days.

Atento S.A. [ATTO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Atento S.A.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings analysis for Atento S.A. [ATTO]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ATTO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Atento S.A. go to 12.00%.

Insider trade positions for Atento S.A. [ATTO]