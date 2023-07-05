American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO] is -13.04% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [NYSE: AEO] closed the trading session at $12.14 on 07/03/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $11.87, while the highest price level was $12.37. The company report on June 28, 2023 at 9:00 AM that American Eagle Launches New Campaign With Gen Z Starpower Christopher Briney, Gavin Casalegno and Lola Tung From the Prime Video Series The Summer I Turned Pretty.

The leader in jeans debuts an exclusive collaboration with the Prime Video hit show, The Summer I Turned Pretty, ahead of the Season Two premiere.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE: AEO) kicks off today the American Eagle (AE) back-to-school season with the brand’s latest campaign, featuring the stars of the Prime Video hit series The Summer I Turned Pretty, Christopher Briney, Gavin Casalegno and Lola Tung. The brand also debuts the AE + The Summer I Turned Pretty collection, available in stores and online today. Fans can shop The Summer I Turned Pretty collection on Amazon.com/shopthesummeriturnedpretty and directly from Season Two episodes via Prime Video’s X-Ray feature.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -13.04 percent and weekly performance of 4.03 percent. The stock has been moved at -13.22 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 17.98 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -9.67 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.55M shares, AEO reached to a volume of 3754034 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AEO shares is $12.91 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AEO stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on February 15, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. is set at 0.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for AEO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.61. Price to Free Cash Flow for AEO in the course of the last twelve months was 11.46 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

AEO stock trade performance evaluation

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.03. With this latest performance, AEO shares gained by 17.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AEO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.17 for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.16, while it was recorded at 11.85 for the last single week of trading, and 13.14 for the last 200 days.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.48 and a Gross Margin at +30.92. American Eagle Outfitters Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.51.

Return on Total Capital for AEO is now 8.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.51. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.28, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.12. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 85.51. Additionally, AEO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 46.09, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.85. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 64.42, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.72.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO] managed to generate an average of $3,128 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 18.86 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.24.American Eagle Outfitters Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AEO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. go to 13.12%.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO]: Insider Ownership positions