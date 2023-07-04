why The Toro Company [TTC] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $119.00

The Toro Company [NYSE: TTC] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.15% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.94%. The company report on June 15, 2023 at 8:30 AM that The Toro Company Releases 2022 Sustainability Report.

Progress towards multi-year sustainability goals highlighted and materiality assessment confirms ESG priorities.

The Toro Company (NYSE: TTC) today released its Sustainability Report for fiscal 2022, highlighting progress made in support of its strategic priorities, advancements in new technologies, and efforts to foster a more diverse, equitable and inclusive workplace. The report also details the results of a materiality assessment conducted in 2022 to confirm the company’s environmental, social and governance (ESG) priorities and determine key areas of focus for the enterprise’s short and long-term sustainability journey. The full report can be found at www.thetorocompany.com/sustainability.

Over the last 12 months, TTC stock rose by 32.58%. The one-year The Toro Company stock forecast points to a potential upside of 15.56. The average equity rating for TTC stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $10.53 billion, with 104.65 million shares outstanding and 103.86 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 523.06K shares, TTC stock reached a trading volume of 290546 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on The Toro Company [TTC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TTC shares is $119.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TTC stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for The Toro Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 22, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Toro Company is set at 2.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for TTC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.44.

TTC Stock Performance Analysis:

The Toro Company [TTC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.94. With this latest performance, TTC shares gained by 2.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 32.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TTC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.08 for The Toro Company [TTC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 101.98, while it was recorded at 100.34 for the last single week of trading, and 105.45 for the last 200 days.

Insight into The Toro Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Toro Company [TTC] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.76 and a Gross Margin at +33.26. The Toro Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.83.

Return on Total Capital for TTC is now 26.56, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 20.60. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 35.43, with Return on Assets sitting at 13.66. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Toro Company [TTC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 79.17. Additionally, TTC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 44.19, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.09. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 78.00, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 43.54.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Toro Company [TTC] managed to generate an average of $39,279 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.03 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.39.The Toro Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

TTC Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TTC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Toro Company go to 10.20%.

The Toro Company [TTC] Insider Position Details