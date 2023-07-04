why Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. [LIND] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $13.33

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: LIND] closed the trading session at $11.07 on 07/03/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $10.90, while the highest price level was $11.37. The company report on June 20, 2023 at 12:51 PM that LINDBLAD EXPEDITIONS-NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC AND FOOD & WINE ANNOUNCE NEW WINE-CENTRIC SAILINGS ALONG THE COLUMBIA AND SNAKE RIVERS.

FOOD & WINE’s Executive Wine Editor Ray Isle to Join Inaugural Voyage AboardNational Geographic Sea Bird on March 31, 2024.

Lindblad Expeditions-National Geographic, the recognized global leader and pioneer of modern expedition travel to the world’s wildest and most remote places, is teaming up with FOOD & WINE, a leading authority on the best of what’s new in food, drink, travel, design, and entertaining, for a new series of gastronomic expeditions.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 43.77 percent and weekly performance of 13.89 percent. The stock has been moved at 50.82 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 13.77 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 15.79 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 373.95K shares, LIND reached to a volume of 407341 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. [LIND]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LIND shares is $13.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LIND stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

William Blair have made an estimate for Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 03, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. is set at 0.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for LIND stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.18.

LIND stock trade performance evaluation

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. [LIND] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.89. With this latest performance, LIND shares gained by 13.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 50.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 36.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LIND stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.02 for Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. [LIND]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.44, while it was recorded at 10.50 for the last single week of trading, and 9.55 for the last 200 days.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. [LIND]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. [LIND] shares currently have an operating margin of -14.96 and a Gross Margin at +22.36. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -26.42.

Return on Total Capital for LIND is now -12.16, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -23.55. Additionally, LIND Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 125.58, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 70.74.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. [LIND] managed to generate an average of -$125,147 per employee.Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. [LIND] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LIND. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. go to 25.00%.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. [LIND]: Insider Ownership positions