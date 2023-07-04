why Kaltura Inc. [KLTR] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $3.18

Kaltura Inc. [NASDAQ: KLTR] price surged by 2.36 percent to reach at $0.05. The company report on June 20, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Kaltura Wins “Overall e-Learning Solution of the Year” in the 5th Annual EdTech Breakthrough Awards Program.

Prestigious International Awards Program Recognizes Outstanding Educational Technology Products and Companies.

A sum of 294621 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 425.59K shares. Kaltura Inc. shares reached a high of $2.17 and dropped to a low of $2.12 until finishing in the latest session at $2.17.

The one-year KLTR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 31.76. The average equity rating for KLTR stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Kaltura Inc. [KLTR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KLTR shares is $3.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KLTR stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Kaltura Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 17, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kaltura Inc. is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for KLTR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.55.

KLTR Stock Performance Analysis:

Kaltura Inc. [KLTR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.33. With this latest performance, KLTR shares gained by 32.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 28.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KLTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.83 for Kaltura Inc. [KLTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.87, while it was recorded at 2.13 for the last single week of trading, and 1.91 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Kaltura Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kaltura Inc. [KLTR] shares currently have an operating margin of -31.53 and a Gross Margin at +63.49. Kaltura Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -40.57.

Return on Total Capital for KLTR is now -47.06, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -63.68. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -106.51, with Return on Assets sitting at -31.90. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Kaltura Inc. [KLTR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 135.77. Additionally, KLTR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 57.59, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.54. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 116.97, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.61.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Kaltura Inc. [KLTR] managed to generate an average of -$100,580 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.29 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.79.Kaltura Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Kaltura Inc. [KLTR] Insider Position Details