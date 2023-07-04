why Destination XL Group Inc. [DXLG] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $8.25

Destination XL Group Inc. [NASDAQ: DXLG] surged by $0.16 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $5.06. The company report on May 25, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Destination XL Group, Inc. Reports First Quarter Financial Results.

First Quarter Comparable Sales up 0.6%;First Quarter Net Income $7.0 million, EPS $0.11 per diluted share;Confirms Lower End of Guidance.

Destination XL Group Inc. stock has also loss -0.78% of its value over the past 7 days. However, DXLG stock has declined by -8.17% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -23.10% and lost -25.04% year-on date.

The market cap for DXLG stock reached $318.22 million, with 62.69 million shares outstanding and 54.94 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 699.04K shares, DXLG reached a trading volume of 357961 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Destination XL Group Inc. [DXLG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DXLG shares is $8.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DXLG stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for Destination XL Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 14, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Destination XL Group Inc. is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for DXLG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.73. Price to Free Cash Flow for DXLG in the course of the last twelve months was 6.76 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

DXLG stock trade performance evaluation

Destination XL Group Inc. [DXLG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.78. With this latest performance, DXLG shares gained by 20.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 49.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DXLG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.84 for Destination XL Group Inc. [DXLG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.58, while it was recorded at 4.91 for the last single week of trading, and 5.80 for the last 200 days.

Destination XL Group Inc. [DXLG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Destination XL Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Destination XL Group Inc. [DXLG] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DXLG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Destination XL Group Inc. go to 15.00%.

Destination XL Group Inc. [DXLG]: Insider Ownership positions