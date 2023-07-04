why Cryoport Inc. [CYRX] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $31.22

Cryoport Inc. [NASDAQ: CYRX] jumped around 0.46 points on Monday, while shares priced at $17.71 at the close of the session, up 2.67%. The company report on June 29, 2023 at 8:39 AM that IVFAustralia Selects Cryoport as Exclusive Supply Chain Solutions Provider.

IVFAustralia, an Australian-based provider of full-service fertility care, IVF and related services as part of the Virtus Health network, and Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYRX) (“Cryoport” or the “Company”), a leading global provider of innovative temperature-controlled supply chain solutions supporting the life sciences, reproductive medicine and animal health industries, today announced that IVFAustralia has selected Cryoport as its exclusive supply chain solutions partner for its global reproductive material shipments.

The multi-year agreement provides IVFAustralia and its fertility patients with the most advanced cryogenic shipping service in the world. Cryoport’s ISO-certified risk mitigation process ensures safe, end-to-end transport of reproductive materials across the entire Virtus Health network.

Cryoport Inc. stock is now 2.07% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CYRX Stock saw the intraday high of $17.57 and lowest of $17.13 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 45.36, which means current price is +3.51% above from all time high which was touched on 02/03/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 450.26K shares, CYRX reached a trading volume of 282185 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Cryoport Inc. [CYRX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CYRX shares is $31.22 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CYRX stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Cryoport Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 19, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cryoport Inc. is set at 1.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for CYRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.47.

How has CYRX stock performed recently?

Cryoport Inc. [CYRX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.26. With this latest performance, CYRX shares dropped by -3.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -42.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CYRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.83 for Cryoport Inc. [CYRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.23, while it was recorded at 17.29 for the last single week of trading, and 21.41 for the last 200 days.

Cryoport Inc. [CYRX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cryoport Inc. [CYRX] shares currently have an operating margin of -12.53 and a Gross Margin at +37.43. Cryoport Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -15.73.

Return on Total Capital for CYRX is now -2.89, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.64. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -6.23, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.45. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cryoport Inc. [CYRX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 78.42. Additionally, CYRX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 43.95, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.65. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 80.36, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 43.56.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cryoport Inc. [CYRX] managed to generate an average of -$36,458 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.70 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.22.Cryoport Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 13.90 and a Current Ratio set at 14.50.

Insider trade positions for Cryoport Inc. [CYRX]