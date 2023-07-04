why Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. [CBRL] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $95.00

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. [NASDAQ: CBRL] price plunged by -0.19 percent to reach at -$0.18. The company report on June 6, 2023 at 8:00 AM that CRACKER BARREL REPORTS THIRD QUARTER FISCAL 2023 RESULTS.

Board declares $1.30 quarterly dividend per share.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (“Cracker Barrel” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: CBRL) today reported its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2023 ended April 28, 2023.

The one-year CBRL stock forecast points to a potential upside of 2.11. The average equity rating for CBRL stock is currently 3.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. [CBRL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CBRL shares is $95.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CBRL stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 24, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. is set at 2.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for CBRL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for CBRL in the course of the last twelve months was 299.38 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.20.

CBRL Stock Performance Analysis:

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. [CBRL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.41. With this latest performance, CBRL shares dropped by -6.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CBRL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.55 for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. [CBRL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 99.89, while it was recorded at 93.68 for the last single week of trading, and 105.13 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. [CBRL] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.68 and a Gross Margin at +9.50. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.04.

Return on Total Capital for CBRL is now 8.74, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.77. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 22.45, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.06. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. [CBRL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 234.63. Additionally, CBRL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 70.12, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 46.87. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 223.94, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 66.92.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. [CBRL] managed to generate an average of $1,807 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 78.56 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.25.Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

CBRL Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CBRL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. go to 10.34%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. [CBRL] Insider Position Details