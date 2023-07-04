why Arcus Biosciences Inc. [RCUS] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $43.08

Arcus Biosciences Inc. [NYSE: RCUS] price surged by 0.64 percent to reach at $0.13. The company report on June 26, 2023 at 4:35 PM that Arcus Biosciences Announces New Employment Inducement Grants.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS), a clinical-stage, global biopharmaceutical company focused on developing differentiated molecules and combination therapies for people with cancer, today announced that the Compensation Committee of the Company’s Board of Directors granted three new employees options to purchase a total of 11,800 shares of the Company’s common stock at an exercise price per share of $19.24, which was the closing price on June 23, 2023, and restricted stock units to acquire a total of 5,900 shares of the Company’s common stock. The equity awards were granted pursuant to the Company’s 2020 Inducement Plan, which was approved by the Company’s Board of Directors in January 2020 pursuant to the “inducement exception” under NYSE Listed Company Manual Rule 303A.08.

A sum of 423596 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.07M shares. Arcus Biosciences Inc. shares reached a high of $20.95 and dropped to a low of $20.06 until finishing in the latest session at $20.44.

The one-year RCUS stock forecast points to a potential upside of 52.55. The average equity rating for RCUS stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Arcus Biosciences Inc. [RCUS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RCUS shares is $43.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RCUS stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Arcus Biosciences Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 18, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Arcus Biosciences Inc. is set at 1.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for RCUS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.80.

RCUS Stock Performance Analysis:

Arcus Biosciences Inc. [RCUS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.13. With this latest performance, RCUS shares gained by 0.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RCUS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.60 for Arcus Biosciences Inc. [RCUS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.31, while it was recorded at 19.96 for the last single week of trading, and 22.15 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Arcus Biosciences Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Arcus Biosciences Inc. [RCUS] shares currently have an operating margin of -250.00 and a Gross Margin at +87.50. Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -238.39.

Return on Total Capital for RCUS is now -32.18, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -30.83. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -35.64, with Return on Assets sitting at -18.18. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Arcus Biosciences Inc. [RCUS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 18.26. Additionally, RCUS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 15.44, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.92. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 17.81, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 15.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Arcus Biosciences Inc. [RCUS] managed to generate an average of -$534,000 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.28 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.08.Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.70 and a Current Ratio set at 5.70.

