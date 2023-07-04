why Abeona Therapeutics Inc. [ABEO] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $21.50

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: ABEO] jumped around 0.25 points on Monday, while shares priced at $4.28 at the close of the session, up 6.20%. The company report on July 3, 2023 at 8:45 AM that Abeona Therapeutics Announces $25 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market Under Nasdaq Rules.

The company has entered into definitive agreements with certain existing institutional investors for the issuance and sale of 3,284,407 shares of its common stock, and in lieu of common stock, pre-funded warrants to purchase 2,919,140 shares of its common stock at an offering price of $4.03 per share (or $4.0299 per pre-funded warrant, which represents the per share offering price for the common stock less the $0.0001 per share exercise price for each pre-funded warrant). The pre-funded warrants will be immediately exercisable at a nominal exercise price of $0.0001 per share and may be exercised at any time until the pre-funded warrants are exercised in full. The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about July 6, 2023, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. stock is now 38.96% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ABEO Stock saw the intraday high of $4.70 and lowest of $4.04 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 6.13, which means current price is +96.80% above from all time high which was touched on 06/22/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 156.93K shares, ABEO reached a trading volume of 297179 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Abeona Therapeutics Inc. [ABEO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ABEO shares is $21.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ABEO stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Abeona Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 11, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Abeona Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for ABEO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 78.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.99.

How has ABEO stock performed recently?

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. [ABEO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.89. With this latest performance, ABEO shares gained by 39.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 51.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ABEO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.82 for Abeona Therapeutics Inc. [ABEO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.67, while it was recorded at 4.29 for the last single week of trading, and 3.30 for the last 200 days.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. [ABEO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Abeona Therapeutics Inc. [ABEO] shares currently have an operating margin of -3200.64 and a Gross Margin at -223.69. Abeona Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2807.36.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -101.61, with Return on Assets sitting at -55.21.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.80 and a Current Ratio set at 5.80.

