Weatherford International plc [WFRD] Stock trading around $67.46 per share: What’s Next?

Weatherford International plc [NASDAQ: WFRD] gained 1.57% or 1.04 points to close at $67.46 with a heavy trading volume of 273433 shares. The company report on June 30, 2023 at 4:30 PM that Weatherford Announces Second-Quarter 2023 Conference Call.

The conference call will begin at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time (8:00 a.m. Central Time). Prior to the conference call, the Company will issue a press release announcing the results and the associated presentation slides will be uploaded to the investor relations section of the Weatherford website.

It opened the trading session at $66.52, the shares rose to $67.64 and dropped to $66.21, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for WFRD points out that the company has recorded 35.06% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -297.76% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 673.78K shares, WFRD reached to a volume of 273433 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Weatherford International plc [WFRD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WFRD shares is $91.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WFRD stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CapitalOne have made an estimate for Weatherford International plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 07, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Weatherford International plc is set at 2.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for WFRD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.81. Price to Free Cash Flow for WFRD in the course of the last twelve months was 14.82 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

Trading performance analysis for WFRD stock

Weatherford International plc [WFRD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.43. With this latest performance, WFRD shares gained by 13.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 35.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 218.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WFRD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.64 for Weatherford International plc [WFRD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 61.51, while it was recorded at 65.76 for the last single week of trading, and 52.43 for the last 200 days.

Weatherford International plc [WFRD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Weatherford International plc [WFRD] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.14 and a Gross Margin at +30.27. Weatherford International plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.60.

Return on Total Capital for WFRD is now 14.46, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.89. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.16, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.55. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Weatherford International plc [WFRD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 450.28. Additionally, WFRD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 81.83, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 51.04. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 433.64, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 78.80.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Weatherford International plc [WFRD] managed to generate an average of $1,469 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.78 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.91.Weatherford International plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

An analysis of insider ownership at Weatherford International plc [WFRD]