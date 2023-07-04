Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Weave Communications Inc. [WEAV]. What else is Wall St. saying

Weave Communications Inc. [NYSE: WEAV] traded at a high on Monday, posting a 1.98 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $11.33. The company report on June 21, 2023 at 10:00 AM that Weave Introduces Message Analytics Tool and New Enhancements to Phone Analytics Platform.

New features give customers actionable and easy-to-consume data around patient communication trends.

Weave (NYSE: WEAV), the all-in-one customer communication and engagement platform for small- and medium-sized businesses, has announced the release of a new Message Analytics tool, aimed at helping practices analyze patient interactions more effectively and view best practice benchmarks to see how well they are performing. The Phone Analytics platform has also been enhanced, providing multi-office practices with an even more robust and comprehensive customer interaction platform.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 272403 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Weave Communications Inc. stands at 5.40% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.29%.

The market cap for WEAV stock reached $754.58 million, with 65.95 million shares outstanding and 61.74 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 692.15K shares, WEAV reached a trading volume of 272403 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Weave Communications Inc. [WEAV]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WEAV shares is $9.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WEAV stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Loop Capital have made an estimate for Weave Communications Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 26, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Weave Communications Inc. is set at 0.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for WEAV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.69.

How has WEAV stock performed recently?

Weave Communications Inc. [WEAV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.33. With this latest performance, WEAV shares gained by 46.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 145.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 272.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WEAV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 86.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 90.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 84.22 for Weave Communications Inc. [WEAV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.26, while it was recorded at 10.89 for the last single week of trading, and 5.54 for the last 200 days.

Weave Communications Inc. [WEAV]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Weave Communications Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Insider trade positions for Weave Communications Inc. [WEAV]