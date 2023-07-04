Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Accolade Inc. [ACCD]. What else is Wall St. saying

Accolade Inc. [NASDAQ: ACCD] plunged by -$0.2 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $14.19 during the day while it closed the day at $13.27. The company report on June 29, 2023 at 4:03 PM that Accolade Announces Results for Fiscal First Quarter 2024.

Accolade exceeds guidance for fiscal first quarter and raises guidance for fiscal year 2024.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Accolade Inc. stock has also gained 8.50% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ACCD stock has declined by -7.72% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 72.34% and gained 70.35% year-on date.

The market cap for ACCD stock reached $1.00 billion, with 72.85 million shares outstanding and 68.97 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 684.63K shares, ACCD reached a trading volume of 409118 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Accolade Inc. [ACCD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ACCD shares is $16.23 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ACCD stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Accolade Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 24, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Accolade Inc. is set at 0.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for ACCD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.04.

ACCD stock trade performance evaluation

Accolade Inc. [ACCD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.50. With this latest performance, ACCD shares gained by 6.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 72.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 79.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACCD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.05 for Accolade Inc. [ACCD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.66, while it was recorded at 12.81 for the last single week of trading, and 11.34 for the last 200 days.

Accolade Inc. [ACCD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Accolade Inc. [ACCD] shares currently have an operating margin of -42.83 and a Gross Margin at +32.74. Accolade Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -126.58.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -69.14, with Return on Assets sitting at -42.00.

Accolade Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.10 and a Current Ratio set at 3.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Accolade Inc. [ACCD] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ACCD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Accolade Inc. go to -0.90%.

Accolade Inc. [ACCD]: Insider Ownership positions