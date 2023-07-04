Wall Street Analyst Resumed The Simply Good Foods Company [SMPL]. What else is Wall St. saying

The Simply Good Foods Company [NASDAQ: SMPL] closed the trading session at $36.99 on 07/03/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $36.22, while the highest price level was $36.91. The company report on June 29, 2023 at 7:00 AM that The Simply Good Foods Company Reports Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results and Reaffirms Full Fiscal Year 2023 Outlook.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -2.73 percent and weekly performance of 5.38 percent. The stock has been moved at -2.53 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 3.35 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -6.99 percent over the most recent 3-months.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

If compared to the average trading volume of 662.68K shares, SMPL reached to a volume of 289233 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about The Simply Good Foods Company [SMPL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SMPL shares is $42.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SMPL stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for The Simply Good Foods Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 14, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Simply Good Foods Company is set at 0.91, with the Price to Sales ratio for SMPL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.66. Price to Free Cash Flow for SMPL in the course of the last twelve months was 29.04 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.10.

SMPL stock trade performance evaluation

The Simply Good Foods Company [SMPL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.38. With this latest performance, SMPL shares gained by 3.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SMPL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.41 for The Simply Good Foods Company [SMPL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.79, while it was recorded at 35.72 for the last single week of trading, and 36.51 for the last 200 days.

The Simply Good Foods Company [SMPL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Simply Good Foods Company [SMPL] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.40 and a Gross Margin at +36.65. The Simply Good Foods Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.29.

Return on Total Capital for SMPL is now 11.35, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.08. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.26, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.17. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Simply Good Foods Company [SMPL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 31.57. Additionally, SMPL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 23.99, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.40. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 31.12, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 23.65.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Simply Good Foods Company [SMPL] managed to generate an average of $417,592 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.57 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.56.The Simply Good Foods Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.10 and a Current Ratio set at 4.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for The Simply Good Foods Company [SMPL] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SMPL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Simply Good Foods Company go to 7.44%.

The Simply Good Foods Company [SMPL]: Insider Ownership positions