Wall Street Analyst Initiated The Liberty SiriusXM Group [LSXMA]. What else is Wall St. saying

The Liberty SiriusXM Group [NASDAQ: LSXMA] closed the trading session at $32.97 on 07/03/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $32.65, while the highest price level was $33.305. The company report on June 30, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Liberty Media Corporation Announces Proposed Dates for Split-Off of Atlanta Braves Holdings and Reclassification of Tracking Stocks.

Announces Record Date, Distribution Date and Expected Ex-Dividend Date for Distribution of Atlanta Braves Holdings Series C Common Stock to Holders of Liberty Formula One Common Stock.

Liberty Media Corporation (“Liberty Media”) (Nasdaq: LSXMA, LSXMB, LSXMK, FWONA, FWONK, BATRA, BATRK) announced that it expects to complete the previously announced redemptive split-off of Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (“Atlanta Braves Holdings”), which will be the owner of the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club and its associated real estate development project (the “Split-Off”), on July 18, 2023 after market close. Liberty Media also announced that it expects to complete the previously announced reclassification of Liberty Media’s existing common stock and the creation of the new Liberty Live common stock (the “Reclassification”) on August 3, 2023 after market close. Both the Split-Off and Reclassification are subject to, among other things, the approval of Liberty Media’s stockholders at the previously announced special meeting of stockholders to be held on July 17, 2023 and the receipt of certain other approvals and tax opinions.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -16.13 percent and weekly performance of 10.16 percent. The stock has been moved at -16.23 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 15.32 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 17.37 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.03M shares, LSXMA reached to a volume of 459233 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about The Liberty SiriusXM Group [LSXMA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LSXMA shares is $46.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LSXMA stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Seaport Research Partners have made an estimate for The Liberty SiriusXM Group shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 24, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Liberty SiriusXM Group is set at 0.84, with the Price to Sales ratio for LSXMA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.46. Price to Free Cash Flow for LSXMA in the course of the last twelve months was 23.00 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

LSXMA stock trade performance evaluation

The Liberty SiriusXM Group [LSXMA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.16. With this latest performance, LSXMA shares gained by 15.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LSXMA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.93 for The Liberty SiriusXM Group [LSXMA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.10, while it was recorded at 32.09 for the last single week of trading, and 35.14 for the last 200 days.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group [LSXMA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

The Liberty SiriusXM Group’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for The Liberty SiriusXM Group [LSXMA] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LSXMA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Liberty SiriusXM Group go to 44.12%.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group [LSXMA]: Insider Ownership positions