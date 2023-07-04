Wall Street Analyst Initiated Ribbon Communications Inc. [RBBN]. What else is Wall St. saying

Ribbon Communications Inc. [NASDAQ: RBBN] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.58% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 9.89%. The company report on June 8, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Ribbon’s STIR/SHAKEN Solution Enables Unyc to Fulfill Regulatory Requirements, Protecting Customers from Bad Actors.

Delivers increased trust by reducing malicious calls.

Ribbon Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: RBBN), a global provider of real time communications technology and IP Optical networking solutions to many of the world’s largest service providers, enterprises, and critical infrastructure operators to modernize and protect their networks, today announced that it is providing Unyc, a France- based provider of telecom services to B2B customers, with its STIR/SHAKEN solution.

Over the last 12 months, RBBN stock dropped by -4.93%. The one-year Ribbon Communications Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 52.78. The average equity rating for RBBN stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $486.39 million, with 168.54 million shares outstanding and 137.84 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 677.60K shares, RBBN stock reached a trading volume of 341338 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Ribbon Communications Inc. [RBBN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RBBN shares is $6.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RBBN stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JMP Securities have made an estimate for Ribbon Communications Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 10, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ribbon Communications Inc. is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for RBBN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.27.

RBBN Stock Performance Analysis:

Ribbon Communications Inc. [RBBN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.89. With this latest performance, RBBN shares gained by 1.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RBBN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.92 for Ribbon Communications Inc. [RBBN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.72, while it was recorded at 2.69 for the last single week of trading, and 2.98 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Ribbon Communications Inc. Fundamentals:

Ribbon Communications Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

RBBN Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RBBN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ribbon Communications Inc. go to 12.00%.

Ribbon Communications Inc. [RBBN] Insider Position Details