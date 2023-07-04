Wall Street Analyst Initiated Iridium Communications Inc. [IRDM]. What else is Wall St. saying

Iridium Communications Inc. [NASDAQ: IRDM] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.19% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -3.11%. The company report on June 30, 2023 at 12:01 PM that Iridium Announces Release Date for Second-Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Iridium Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: IRDM) (“Iridium”), a leading provider of global voice and data satellite communications, will host a conference call on Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) to discuss the Company’s second-quarter 2023 financial results. In advance of the call on July 25, 2023, Iridium will issue its second-quarter 2023 earnings press release, which will be available on the investor relations page of the Company’s website. To participate in the teleconference, callers can dial 1-412-902-6740 and ask for the Iridium Communications Inc. conference call. Please dial in five minutes prior to the scheduled start time to help ensure the conference call begins in a timely manner. The conference call will also be simultaneously webcast at https://investor.iridium.com/events.

For those unable to participate in the live call, a replay of the webcast will be available in the investor relations section of the Company’s website approximately one hour following the conclusion of the call.

Over the last 12 months, IRDM stock rose by 61.77%. The one-year Iridium Communications Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 7.66. The average equity rating for IRDM stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $7.55 billion, with 127.06 million shares outstanding and 112.74 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 891.86K shares, IRDM stock reached a trading volume of 296017 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Iridium Communications Inc. [IRDM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IRDM shares is $65.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IRDM stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Iridium Communications Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on June 22, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Iridium Communications Inc. is set at 1.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for IRDM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for IRDM in the course of the last twelve months was 30.07 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.10.

IRDM Stock Performance Analysis:

Iridium Communications Inc. [IRDM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.11. With this latest performance, IRDM shares dropped by -0.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 61.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IRDM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.46 for Iridium Communications Inc. [IRDM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 62.19, while it was recorded at 61.43 for the last single week of trading, and 56.52 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Iridium Communications Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Iridium Communications Inc. [IRDM] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.63 and a Gross Margin at +30.01. Iridium Communications Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.21.

Return on Total Capital for IRDM is now 2.77, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.32. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.72, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.28. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Iridium Communications Inc. [IRDM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 133.51. Additionally, IRDM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 57.18, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 51.01. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 131.72, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 56.41.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Iridium Communications Inc. [IRDM] managed to generate an average of $13,155 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.90 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.24.Iridium Communications Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Iridium Communications Inc. [IRDM] Insider Position Details