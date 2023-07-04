Wall Street Analyst Initiated eMagin Corporation [EMAN]. What else is Wall St. saying

eMagin Corporation [AMEX: EMAN] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.01% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.49%. The company report on May 17, 2023 at 9:00 AM that eMagin Enters Into Definitive Merger Agreement With Samsung Display.

eMagin Shareholders to Receive $2.08 Per Share in a Transaction Valued at Approximately $218 Million.

Over the last 12 months, EMAN stock rose by 201.54%. The one-year eMagin Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 34.67. The average equity rating for EMAN stock is currently 1.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $161.97 million, with 81.99 million shares outstanding and 77.22 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.14M shares, EMAN stock reached a trading volume of 283860 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on eMagin Corporation [EMAN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EMAN shares is $3.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EMAN stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Ladenburg Thalmann have made an estimate for eMagin Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 16, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for eMagin Corporation is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for EMAN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.05.

EMAN Stock Performance Analysis:

eMagin Corporation [EMAN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.49. With this latest performance, EMAN shares dropped by -3.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 143.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 201.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EMAN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.60 for eMagin Corporation [EMAN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.9020, while it was recorded at 1.9900 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2898 for the last 200 days.

Insight into eMagin Corporation Fundamentals:

eMagin Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 3.80.

EMAN Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EMAN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for eMagin Corporation go to 20.00%.

eMagin Corporation [EMAN] Insider Position Details