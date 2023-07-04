Wall Street Analyst Initiated Air Lease Corporation [AL]. What else is Wall St. saying

Air Lease Corporation [NYSE: AL] price plunged by -0.96 percent to reach at -$0.4. The company report on June 27, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III Announces Non-Binding Letter of Intent to Acquire a Commercial Stage Regenerative Medicine Company Conditioned Upon Closing of Carmell Business Combination.

A sum of 291589 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 652.37K shares. Air Lease Corporation shares reached a high of $42.30 and dropped to a low of $41.76 until finishing in the latest session at $41.45.

The one-year AL stock forecast points to a potential upside of 21.3. The average equity rating for AL stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Air Lease Corporation [AL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AL shares is $52.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AL stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Air Lease Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 15, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Air Lease Corporation is set at 0.86, with the Price to Sales ratio for AL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.17.

AL Stock Performance Analysis:

Air Lease Corporation [AL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.52. With this latest performance, AL shares gained by 5.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 23.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.81 for Air Lease Corporation [AL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 39.76, while it was recorded at 41.60 for the last single week of trading, and 38.76 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Air Lease Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Air Lease Corporation [AL] shares currently have an operating margin of +49.44 and a Gross Margin at +57.10. Air Lease Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.31.

Return on Total Capital for AL is now 4.51, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.44. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.42, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.35. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Air Lease Corporation [AL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 280.47. Additionally, AL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 73.72, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 64.94. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 241.00, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 63.34.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Air Lease Corporation [AL] managed to generate an average of -$642,543 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 183.04 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.08.

AL Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Air Lease Corporation go to 26.16%.

Air Lease Corporation [AL] Insider Position Details