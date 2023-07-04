Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Symbotic Inc. [SYM]. What else is Wall St. saying

Symbotic Inc. [NASDAQ: SYM] price surged by 2.10 percent to reach at $0.9. The company report on May 8, 2023 at 5:00 PM that Associated Food Stores and Symbotic Announce Agreement to Implement Industry-Leading Warehouse Automation System.

Robotic Case-Picking Symbotic System.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Robotic case-picking system to improve Associated Food Stores’ supply chain capabilities and retailer experiences.

A sum of 402348 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 844.10K shares. Symbotic Inc. shares reached a high of $44.47 and dropped to a low of $42.45 until finishing in the latest session at $43.71.

The one-year SYM stock forecast points to a potential downside of -22.27. The average equity rating for SYM stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Symbotic Inc. [SYM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SYM shares is $35.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SYM stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Symbotic Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 29, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Symbotic Inc. is set at 3.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for SYM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 27.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1092.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.82. Price to Free Cash Flow for SYM in the course of the last twelve months was 996.25 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

SYM Stock Performance Analysis:

Symbotic Inc. [SYM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.88. With this latest performance, SYM shares gained by 21.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 268.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 298.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SYM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.98 for Symbotic Inc. [SYM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.65, while it was recorded at 41.74 for the last single week of trading, and 19.95 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Symbotic Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Symbotic Inc. [SYM] shares currently have an operating margin of -23.66 and a Gross Margin at +16.80. Symbotic Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.16.

Return on Total Capital for SYM is now -74.79, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.38. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.38, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.44.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Symbotic Inc. [SYM] managed to generate an average of -$6,128 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.28 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.25.Symbotic Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Symbotic Inc. [SYM] Insider Position Details