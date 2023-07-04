Vista Outdoor Inc. [VSTO] Stock trading around $27.99 per share: What’s Next?

Vista Outdoor Inc. [NYSE: VSTO] traded at a high on 07/03/23, posting a 1.16 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $27.99. The company report on June 26, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Vista Outdoor Releases Fourth Annual ESG Impact Report.

The FY2023 Report summarizes the company’s commitments and actions related to environmental, social and governance objectives.

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE: VSTO), the parent company of 41 renowned brands that design, manufacture and market sporting and outdoor products to consumers around the globe, has released its fourth annual Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) Impact Report. The FY2023 ESG Report summarizes the company’s commitments and actions related to environmental, social and governance objectives.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 279906 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Vista Outdoor Inc. stands at 1.97% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.76%.

The market cap for VSTO stock reached $1.61 billion, with 56.79 million shares outstanding and 47.95 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 507.30K shares, VSTO reached a trading volume of 279906 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Vista Outdoor Inc. [VSTO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VSTO shares is $38.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VSTO stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Vista Outdoor Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on September 20, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vista Outdoor Inc. is set at 0.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for VSTO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.50. Price to Free Cash Flow for VSTO in the course of the last twelve months was 3.60 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

How has VSTO stock performed recently?

Vista Outdoor Inc. [VSTO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.49. With this latest performance, VSTO shares gained by 6.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VSTO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.24 for Vista Outdoor Inc. [VSTO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.21, while it was recorded at 27.85 for the last single week of trading, and 26.83 for the last 200 days.

Vista Outdoor Inc. [VSTO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vista Outdoor Inc. [VSTO] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.76 and a Gross Margin at +33.47. Vista Outdoor Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.32.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.86, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.36.

Vista Outdoor Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

Earnings analysis for Vista Outdoor Inc. [VSTO]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VSTO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vista Outdoor Inc. go to 3.05%.

Insider trade positions for Vista Outdoor Inc. [VSTO]