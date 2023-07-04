Virios Therapeutics Inc. [VIRI] is 493.22% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Virios Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: VIRI] price surged by 1.45 percent to reach at $0.02. The company report on May 25, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Virios Therapeutics Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Minimum Bid Price Requirement.

Below are some recent key developments in the business, including the Company regaining compliance with the minimum bid price requirement.

A sum of 270606 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.90M shares. Virios Therapeutics Inc. shares reached a high of $1.46 and dropped to a low of $1.35 until finishing in the latest session at $1.40.

The one-year VIRI stock forecast points to a potential upside of 30.0. The average equity rating for VIRI stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Virios Therapeutics Inc. [VIRI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VIRI shares is $2.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VIRI stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Virios Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.19 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.29.

VIRI Stock Performance Analysis:

Virios Therapeutics Inc. [VIRI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.26. With this latest performance, VIRI shares dropped by -14.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 483.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -66.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VIRI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.19 for Virios Therapeutics Inc. [VIRI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3003, while it was recorded at 1.3560 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6655 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Virios Therapeutics Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for VIRI is now -112.84, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -112.22. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -112.22, with Return on Assets sitting at -101.45.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Virios Therapeutics Inc. [VIRI] managed to generate an average of -$3,061,958 per employee.Virios Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.90 and a Current Ratio set at 11.90.

Virios Therapeutics Inc. [VIRI] Insider Position Details