Veritone Inc. [VERI] Revenue clocked in at $145.60 million, down -24.34% YTD: What’s Next?

Veritone Inc. [NASDAQ: VERI] gained 2.30% on the last trading session, reaching $4.01 price per share at the time. The company report on June 14, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Veritone Closes Acquisition of Broadbean.

Accelerates AI Leadership in Global Talent Acquisition and Recruiting.

Veritone HR Solutions delivers powerful suite of AI-enabled recruitment solutions to enhance operational efficiency, automation and data-driven hiring decisions for employers.

Veritone Inc. represents 36.59 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $148.41 million with the latest information. VERI stock price has been found in the range of $3.835 to $4.02.

If compared to the average trading volume of 716.14K shares, VERI reached a trading volume of 278580 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Veritone Inc. [VERI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VERI shares is $4.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VERI stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH MKM have made an estimate for Veritone Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 01, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Veritone Inc. is set at 0.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for VERI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.77.

Trading performance analysis for VERI stock

Veritone Inc. [VERI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.07. With this latest performance, VERI shares gained by 33.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -38.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VERI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.75 for Veritone Inc. [VERI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.11, while it was recorded at 4.07 for the last single week of trading, and 5.90 for the last 200 days.

Veritone Inc. [VERI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Veritone Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

An analysis of insider ownership at Veritone Inc. [VERI]