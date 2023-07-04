VectivBio Holding AG [VECT] moved down -2.19: Why It’s Important

VectivBio Holding AG [NASDAQ: VECT] loss -2.19% on the last trading session, reaching $16.50 price per share at the time. The company report on June 29, 2023 at 8:30 AM that Ironwood and VectivBio Announce the Completion of the Tender Offer for VectivBio Shares.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Ironwood”) (Nasdaq: IRWD), a GI-focused healthcare company, and VectivBio Holding AG (“VectivBio”) (Nasdaq: VECT), a global clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering novel, transformational treatments for severe rare gastrointestinal conditions, today announced the successful completion of the tender offer to purchase the outstanding ordinary shares of VectivBio (the “Shares”) for $17.00 per share in cash (the “Tender Offer”).

The Depositary for the Tender Offer has advised Ironwood and VectivBio that at the end of the offering period, 59,287,753 Shares had been tendered and not withdrawn pursuant to the Tender Offer and it has received commitments to tender 2,007,310 additional Shares under the guaranteed delivery procedures described in the offer, representing in the aggregate approximately 97.60 percent of the outstanding Shares. Ironwood has accepted for payment and will promptly pay for all Shares that have been validly tendered and not validly withdrawn in accordance with the terms of the Tender Offer Statement on Schedule TO filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on May 31, 2023, as amended. Effective immediately following the completion of the Tender Offer, the current directors of VectivBio were replaced with those Ironwood appointed directors as approved by the VectivBio shareholders at the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders held on June 26, 2023.

VectivBio Holding AG represents 62.74 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.04 billion with the latest information. VECT stock price has been found in the range of $16.20 to $16.93.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.06M shares, VECT reached a trading volume of 286805 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about VectivBio Holding AG [VECT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VECT shares is $18.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VECT stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for VectivBio Holding AG shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 13, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for VectivBio Holding AG is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for VECT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 37.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.52.

Trading performance analysis for VECT stock

VectivBio Holding AG [VECT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.48. With this latest performance, VECT shares dropped by -0.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 83.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 189.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VECT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.48 for VectivBio Holding AG [VECT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.34, while it was recorded at 16.81 for the last single week of trading, and 9.53 for the last 200 days.

VectivBio Holding AG [VECT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and VectivBio Holding AG [VECT] shares currently have an operating margin of -294.52 and a Gross Margin at +99.13. VectivBio Holding AG’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -342.84.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -56.92, with Return on Assets sitting at -48.18.

VectivBio Holding AG’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.10 and a Current Ratio set at 9.10.

VectivBio Holding AG [VECT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VECT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for VectivBio Holding AG go to 16.50%.

