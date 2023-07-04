Trinity Industries Inc. [TRN] fell -12.75% so far this year. What now?

Trinity Industries Inc. [NYSE: TRN] closed the trading session at $25.80 on 07/03/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $25.55, while the highest price level was $25.96. The company report on June 28, 2023 at 6:35 PM that Trinity Industries, Inc. Announces Pricing of Senior Notes Offering.

Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE: TRN) (“Trinity” or the “Company”) today announced that it has finalized the terms of its offering (the “Offering”) of $400.0 million aggregate principal amount of 7.750% Senior Notes due 2028 (the “Notes”). Trinity anticipates that consummation of the offering will occur on June 30, 2023, subject to customary closing conditions. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering (i) to repay its borrowings outstanding under its existing corporate revolving credit facility (the “Revolving Credit Facility”), (ii) to pay related fees, costs, premiums and expenses in connection therewith and with the Offering, and (iii) for general corporate purposes, which may include repayment of its other debt, including its 4.550% Senior Notes due 2024. The Notes will be senior unsecured obligations of the Company and each of the Company’s existing and future domestic subsidiaries that guarantee the Revolving Credit Facility will guarantee the Notes.

The Notes and related guarantees being offered have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), or any state securities laws. The Notes and related guarantees may not be offered or sold in the United States except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state securities laws. The Notes and related guarantees are being offered only to persons reasonably believed to be “qualified institutional buyers” in reliance on the exemption from registration provided by Rule 144A under the Securities Act and to certain non-U.S. persons in offshore transactions in reliance on Regulation S under the Securities Act.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -12.75 percent and weekly performance of 8.77 percent. The stock has been moved at -13.54 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 20.22 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 5.91 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 414.48K shares, TRN reached to a volume of 295324 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Trinity Industries Inc. [TRN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TRN shares is $27.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TRN stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Susquehanna have made an estimate for Trinity Industries Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 07, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Trinity Industries Inc. is set at 0.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for TRN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.07.

Trinity Industries Inc. [TRN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.77. With this latest performance, TRN shares gained by 20.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TRN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.54 for Trinity Industries Inc. [TRN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.63, while it was recorded at 25.04 for the last single week of trading, and 25.60 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Trinity Industries Inc. [TRN] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.15 and a Gross Margin at +18.53. Trinity Industries Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.35.

Return on Total Capital for TRN is now 2.67, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.37. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.43, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.02. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Trinity Industries Inc. [TRN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 565.23. Additionally, TRN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 84.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 65.59. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 541.32, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 81.37.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Trinity Industries Inc. [TRN] managed to generate an average of $9,343 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.01 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.23.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TRN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Trinity Industries Inc. go to 10.00%.

