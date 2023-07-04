THOR Industries Inc. [THO] Stock trading around $103.81 per share: What’s Next?

THOR Industries Inc. [NYSE: THO] traded at a high on 07/03/23, posting a 0.30 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $103.81. The company report on June 22, 2023 at 8:40 AM that THOR Industries Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend.

The regular cash dividend is payable on July 21, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 7, 2023.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 274910 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of THOR Industries Inc. stands at 2.80% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.00%.

The market cap for THO stock reached $5.51 billion, with 53.42 million shares outstanding and 51.21 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 566.89K shares, THO reached a trading volume of 274910 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about THOR Industries Inc. [THO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for THO shares is $91.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on THO stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for THOR Industries Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Weight, with their previous recommendation back on April 19, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for THOR Industries Inc. is set at 2.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for THO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.65. Price to Free Cash Flow for THO in the course of the last twelve months was 9.89 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

How has THO stock performed recently?

THOR Industries Inc. [THO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.93. With this latest performance, THO shares gained by 31.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 37.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 38.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for THO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.39 for THOR Industries Inc. [THO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 86.37, while it was recorded at 102.83 for the last single week of trading, and 83.71 for the last 200 days.

THOR Industries Inc. [THO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

THOR Industries Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings analysis for THOR Industries Inc. [THO]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for THO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for THOR Industries Inc. go to 5.90%.

Insider trade positions for THOR Industries Inc. [THO]