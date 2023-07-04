The ODP Corporation [ODP] stock Initiated by B. Riley Securities analyst, price target now $60

The ODP Corporation [NASDAQ: ODP] gained 2.41% or 1.13 points to close at $47.95 with a heavy trading volume of 277910 shares. The company report on June 26, 2023 at 9:00 AM that The ODP Corporation Releases 2023 Sustainability Report.

Report Presents the Company’s Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Practices and Goals.

The ODP Corporation (NASDAQ:ODP), a leading provider of products and services through an integrated business-to-business (B2B) distribution platform and omnichannel presence, today announced the release of its 2023 Corporate Sustainability Report, providing information on the company’s environmental, social and governance (ESG) practices and goals.

It opened the trading session at $46.83, the shares rose to $47.99 and dropped to $46.55, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ODP points out that the company has recorded 4.85% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -65.52% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 414.36K shares, ODP reached to a volume of 277910 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about The ODP Corporation [ODP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ODP shares is $56.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ODP stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for The ODP Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 23, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The ODP Corporation is set at 1.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for ODP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.93. Price to Free Cash Flow for ODP in the course of the last twelve months was 7.11 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

Trading performance analysis for ODP stock

The ODP Corporation [ODP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.04. With this latest performance, ODP shares gained by 18.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 58.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ODP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.01 for The ODP Corporation [ODP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 42.83, while it was recorded at 46.81 for the last single week of trading, and 44.29 for the last 200 days.

The ODP Corporation [ODP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The ODP Corporation [ODP] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.49 and a Gross Margin at +21.66. The ODP Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.10.

Return on Total Capital for ODP is now 11.40, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.79. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.06, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.95. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The ODP Corporation [ODP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 90.29. Additionally, ODP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 47.45, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.01. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 67.21, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 35.32.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The ODP Corporation [ODP] managed to generate an average of $7,120 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 16.10 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.88.The ODP Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

The ODP Corporation [ODP]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ODP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The ODP Corporation go to 12.30%.

An analysis of insider ownership at The ODP Corporation [ODP]