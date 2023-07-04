The Benchmark Company lifts Aspen Aerogels Inc. [ASPN] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Aspen Aerogels Inc. [NYSE: ASPN] price surged by 5.96 percent to reach at $0.47. The company report on June 15, 2023 at 6:00 AM that Aspen Aerogels Announces Termination of “At-The-Market” Equity Offering Program.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE: ASPN) (“Aspen” or the “Company”), a technology leader in sustainability and electrification solutions, today announced it has terminated its previously announced “at-the-market” (“ATM”) equity offering program.

The Company has initiated the 5-day termination process of the ATM offering, with the termination to take effect on June 20, 2023. The Company will make no sales under the ATM offering during this period.

A sum of 409652 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 937.87K shares. Aspen Aerogels Inc. shares reached a high of $8.38 and dropped to a low of $7.94 until finishing in the latest session at $8.36.

The one-year ASPN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 63.12. The average equity rating for ASPN stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Aspen Aerogels Inc. [ASPN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ASPN shares is $22.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ASPN stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Aspen Aerogels Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 20, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aspen Aerogels Inc. is set at 0.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for ASPN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.03.

ASPN Stock Performance Analysis:

Aspen Aerogels Inc. [ASPN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.58. With this latest performance, ASPN shares gained by 22.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ASPN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.17 for Aspen Aerogels Inc. [ASPN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.15, while it was recorded at 7.65 for the last single week of trading, and 9.54 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Aspen Aerogels Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aspen Aerogels Inc. [ASPN] shares currently have an operating margin of -43.94 and a Gross Margin at +2.76. Aspen Aerogels Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -45.87.

Return on Total Capital for ASPN is now -22.31, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -23.44. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -28.74, with Return on Assets sitting at -20.02. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Aspen Aerogels Inc. [ASPN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 26.69. Additionally, ASPN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 21.06, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.56. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 26.16, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 20.65.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Aspen Aerogels Inc. [ASPN] managed to generate an average of -$155,231 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.64 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.44.Aspen Aerogels Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.90 and a Current Ratio set at 4.30.

Aspen Aerogels Inc. [ASPN] Insider Position Details