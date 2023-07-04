Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. [TNYA] is 186.07% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: TNYA] closed the trading session at $5.75. The company report on May 10, 2023 at 4:19 PM that Tenaya Therapeutics Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Provides Business Update.

TN-201 Received Fast Track Designation from the FDA.

Dosing Complete in Phase 1 Clinical Trial of TN-301; Data Expected in Second Half 2023.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 186.07 percent and weekly performance of 2.86 percent. The stock has been moved at 202.63 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -23.44 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 101.75 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 692.24K shares, TNYA reached to a volume of 297652 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. [TNYA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TNYA shares is $21.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TNYA stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 15, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.44 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.20.

TNYA stock trade performance evaluation

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. [TNYA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.86. With this latest performance, TNYA shares dropped by -23.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 202.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TNYA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.98 for Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. [TNYA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.53, while it was recorded at 5.70 for the last single week of trading, and 3.67 for the last 200 days.

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. [TNYA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.00 and a Current Ratio set at 8.00.

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. [TNYA]: Insider Ownership positions