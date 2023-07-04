Taseko Mines Limited [TGB] Revenue clocked in at $293.30 million, down -2.04% YTD: What’s Next?

Taseko Mines Limited [AMEX: TGB] price surged by 0.70 percent to reach at $0.01. The company report on June 16, 2023 at 5:00 PM that Taseko Reports Annual General Meeting Voting Results.

Taseko Mines Limited (TSX: TKO) (NYSE American: TGB) (“Taseko” or the “Company”) announces the voting results from its 2023 Annual General Meeting held Thursday, June 15, 2023 in Vancouver, British Columbia.

A total of 137,801,822 common shares were voted at the meeting, representing 47.8% of the votes attached to all outstanding common shares. Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business before the meeting, including the advisory resolution on executive compensation (Say-on-Pay), and the election of all director nominees as follows:.

A sum of 477838 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 974.88K shares. Taseko Mines Limited shares reached a high of $1.48 and dropped to a low of $1.43 until finishing in the latest session at $1.44.

The one-year TGB stock forecast points to a potential upside of 32.08. The average equity rating for TGB stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Taseko Mines Limited [TGB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TGB shares is $2.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TGB stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Taseko Mines Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 19, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Taseko Mines Limited is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for TGB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.28.

TGB Stock Performance Analysis:

Taseko Mines Limited [TGB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.60. With this latest performance, TGB shares gained by 9.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 33.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TGB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.47 for Taseko Mines Limited [TGB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4410, while it was recorded at 1.4000 for the last single week of trading, and 1.4543 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Taseko Mines Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Taseko Mines Limited [TGB] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.87 and a Gross Margin at +13.90. Taseko Mines Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.61.

Return on Total Capital for TGB is now 4.23, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.89. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -7.27, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.11. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Taseko Mines Limited [TGB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 164.58. Additionally, TGB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 62.20, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.87. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 159.41, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 60.25.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 34.43 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.32.Taseko Mines Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Taseko Mines Limited [TGB] Insider Position Details