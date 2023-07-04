Stifel slashes price target on IDEXX Laboratories Inc. [IDXX] – find out why.

IDEXX Laboratories Inc. [NASDAQ: IDXX] slipped around -11.74 points on Monday, while shares priced at $490.49 at the close of the session, down -2.34%. The company report on June 29, 2023 at 3:00 PM that IDEXX Laboratories to Release 2023 Second Quarter Financial Results.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDXX), a global leader in pet healthcare innovation, has scheduled the release of its 2023 second quarter results for Tuesday, August 1, 2023 before the market opens. The Company will conduct an analyst conference call beginning at 8:30 a.m. ET on that day.

Individuals can access a live webcast of the conference call, transcript of prepared remarks, and the Q2 2023 Earnings Snapshot through a link on the IDEXX website, www.idexx.com/investors. An archived edition of the webcast will be available after 1:00 p.m. ET on that day via the same link and will remain available for one year.

IDEXX Laboratories Inc. stock is now 20.23% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. IDXX Stock saw the intraday high of $497.40 and lowest of $485.40 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 515.79, which means current price is +22.77% above from all time high which was touched on 02/16/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 407.89K shares, IDXX reached a trading volume of 280895 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about IDEXX Laboratories Inc. [IDXX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IDXX shares is $559.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IDXX stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for IDEXX Laboratories Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 25, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for IDEXX Laboratories Inc. is set at 11.95, with the Price to Sales ratio for IDXX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 48.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.35. Price to Free Cash Flow for IDXX in the course of the last twelve months was 88.78 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

How has IDXX stock performed recently?

IDEXX Laboratories Inc. [IDXX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.80. With this latest performance, IDXX shares gained by 4.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 39.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IDXX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.81 for IDEXX Laboratories Inc. [IDXX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 478.96, while it was recorded at 492.49 for the last single week of trading, and 441.71 for the last 200 days.

IDEXX Laboratories Inc. [IDXX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and IDEXX Laboratories Inc. [IDXX] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.03 and a Gross Margin at +58.76. IDEXX Laboratories Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +20.17.

Return on Total Capital for IDXX is now 46.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 45.93. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 104.58, with Return on Assets sitting at 26.20. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, IDEXX Laboratories Inc. [IDXX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 241.49. Additionally, IDXX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 70.72, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 53.52. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 130.70, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.27.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, IDEXX Laboratories Inc. [IDXX] managed to generate an average of $62,995 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.35 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.30.IDEXX Laboratories Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for IDEXX Laboratories Inc. [IDXX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IDXX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for IDEXX Laboratories Inc. go to 15.60%.

Insider trade positions for IDEXX Laboratories Inc. [IDXX]