Stifel lifts Hudbay Minerals Inc. [HBM] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Hudbay Minerals Inc. [NYSE: HBM] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.50% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 4.90%. The company report on June 20, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Hudbay Completes Acquisition of Copper Mountain to Create a Premier Americas-Focused Copper Producer.

The Transaction creates a premier Americas-focused copper mining company that is well-positioned to deliver sustainable cash flows from an operating portfolio of three long-life mines, as well as compelling organic growth from a world-class pipeline of copper expansion and development projects. All assets in the combined portfolio are located in the tier-one mining-friendly jurisdictions of Canada, Peru and the United States. The combined company represents the third largest copper producer in Canada based on 2023 estimated copper productioni.

Over the last 12 months, HBM stock rose by 20.59%. The one-year Hudbay Minerals Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 37.64. The average equity rating for HBM stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.51 billion, with 262.03 million shares outstanding and 261.63 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.35M shares, HBM stock reached a trading volume of 462857 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Hudbay Minerals Inc. [HBM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HBM shares is $7.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HBM stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Hudbay Minerals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 19, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hudbay Minerals Inc. is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for HBM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.66. Price to Free Cash Flow for HBM in the course of the last twelve months was 7.52 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

HBM Stock Performance Analysis:

Hudbay Minerals Inc. [HBM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.90. With this latest performance, HBM shares gained by 11.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 20.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HBM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.43 for Hudbay Minerals Inc. [HBM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.81, while it was recorded at 4.72 for the last single week of trading, and 4.93 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Hudbay Minerals Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hudbay Minerals Inc. [HBM] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.85 and a Gross Margin at +16.18. Hudbay Minerals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.77.

Return on Total Capital for HBM is now 12.08, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.54. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.59, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.57. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Hudbay Minerals Inc. [HBM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 79.22. Additionally, HBM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 44.20, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.78. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 78.19, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 43.63.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.07 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.33.Hudbay Minerals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. [HBM] Insider Position Details